Jamie Lynn Spears signed up for Special Forces TV show to prove she's 'worth something'

Jamie Lynn Spears has explained why she signed on to the Special Forces reality competition.

The upcoming Fox reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will see celebrities, including Britney Spears's sister, endure gruelling physical challenges.

In a preview shared by People on Wednesday, Jamie Lynn explained her motivation for signing up for the difficult show.

"Growing up my sister became worldwide famous... I guess I just wanna like (prove that) I'm just, like, worth something," she said.

At one point during a task, Jamie Lynn, 31, becomes so physically challenged that she spits up liquid.

Jamie Lynn will compete alongside celebrities including Spice Girl Mel B, actress Beverley Mitchell, singer Montell Jordan, Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Carli Lloyd, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, reality stars Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Kenya Moore and Dr Drew Pinsky, and sports stars Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard and Mike Piazza, among others.

"Special Forces puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

"It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is scheduled to premiere in the U.S. on 4 January.