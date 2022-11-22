N-Dubz resume tour but Dappy's voice 'not fully back'

N-Dubz resumed their tour on Wednesday night (23.11.22), despite Dappy still having voice issues.

The 'I Need You' hitmakers were forced to cancel their show at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday (22.11.22) because the 35-year-old singer wasn't able to perform due to his voice "going", but they made their gig at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday.

N-Dubz have now re-arranged their Nottingham gig for December 7th.

They said in a statement: "We are so sorry to have let so many fans down in Nottingham last night, but we are pleased to confirm that the show has been rescheduled to December 7th.

"Tickets from last night are still valid for the new date"

While the group - also made up of Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer - were able to play their London show, Dappy admitted shortly beforehand that his voice was "still not fully back".

He said on social media: "So yeah, my voice is still not fully back. I took some antibiotics last night and quite a few different syrups.

"I started trying to sing a few notes today and I could,’ he added in the clip, demonstrating.

"Then I said, let’s do it, let’s do today’s show."

Dappy was ordered to rest by a doctor this week, forcing the band to postpone their Nottingham performance.

They said in a statement: "We’re so sorry we had to cancel the show tonight. We tried to do everything possible to make the show happen, but a doctor advised at the very last minute that Dappy was unable to perform and needed to rest tonight..."

Dappy admitted he was suffering from a chest infection and said his voice had "gone".

On Tuesday night, he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories: "To many back to back shows with no proper breaks, now I'm completely f*****. Voice basically gone, flue, chest infection etc etc

"Nottingham, I pray things change in the next hour with me.

"Voice is fully gone now [heart-broken emoji]

"I'm so sorry Nottingham (sic)"