Melanie Martin honours late fiancé Aaron Carter in baby's birthday post

Melanie Martin honoured her late fiancé Aaron Carter in a birthday post for their baby.

Melanie took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the first birthday of the son she shares with the late I Want Candy singer Aaron Carter.

In the slideshow of family photos, the new parents could be seen with their son shortly after the baby's birth as well as in the months that followed.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” the 30-year-old wrote, captioning the series of photos featuring the baby. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!”

Martin also shared a video of a billboard in New York City's Times Square that wished Prince a happy first birthday and featured a photo of Carter with a photo of Prince fit within it.

Melanie’s fiancé and Prince’s father Aaron died earlier this month at the age of 34. No cause of death has been given for the singer and rapper.

Carter previously told PEOPLE in 2018 he was excited about the prospect of starting a family.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," Carter revealed at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."