Liam Gallagher set to headline Boardmasters

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Boardmasters in August 2023.



The 50-year-old singer - who shot to global stardom as the lead singer of Oasis - has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the surf and music festival in Cornwall, which is being staged between August 9 and 13.



Boardmasters is, in fact, the only festival in the country to secure Liam's services for the summer of 2023.



Elsewhere, Florence + The Machine have also been announced among the first wave of artists for the next edition of the festival, which promises to be even bigger than before.



Meanwhile, Little Simz will be another star performer at the festival, with the award-winning rapper set to take to the stage in Cornwall.



Other confirmed artists for Boardmasters include DJ Four Tet, rap-rock duo Bob Vylan and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.



Beyond the music, festivalgoers will be able to sign up for the Surf and Adventure packages, which are geared towards people of all abilities and lessons will be available to fans throughout the event.



Local surf schools and expert instructors will provide these lessons and get attendees in the water.



Meanwhile, the Adventure packages will offer a broad range of experiences to festivalgoers, including coasteering, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and bodyboarding.



Organisers of the event have actually confirmed that demand is already at an all-time high, with tens of thousands of fans signing up for the festival’s pre-sale.



Boardmasters will once again bring together some of the biggest names in the music industry, as well as some of the most exciting surf talent.



Tickets for Boardmasters 2023 will go on sale on Friday (25.11.22), with pre-sale tickets launching on Thursday. Fans can sign up to the pre-sale now at www.boardmasters.com.