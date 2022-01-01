Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be his running mate for 2024 presidential bid

Kanye West has asked former U.S. President Donald Trump to be his running mate when he makes his bid for the presidency in 2024.

The Stronger rapper confirmed this week that he will be running for U.S. office in 2024 following his failed bid in 2020.

On Tuesday, he claimed on Twitter that he asked Trump to be his running mate when he paid him a visit at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"First time at Mar-a-Lago," he began. "Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans... Yikes... What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

Kanye included a poll featuring two options - "That’s very Ye" or "That’s very Nay". Currently, around 58 per cent of voters went for the "That's very Ye" option.

The 45-year-old revealed earlier this week that he had enlisted far-right controversial figure Milo Yiannopoulus as his campaign manager.

Kanye, who lost several business partnerships after making antisemitic remarks last month, ran for U.S. president as an independent candidate in 2020. He received almost 70,000 votes and ultimately lost to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump, who served as America's leader between 2017 and 2021, announced last week that he will be running again in 2024.

In U.S. politics, a running mate is a person who runs with someone in an election and is typically given the vice president position if they are elected.