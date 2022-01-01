Iggy Azalea sells master recording and publishing for eight figures

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire master recording and publishing catalogue to Domain Capital for an impressive eight-figure sum.

The mega deal includes the rap star's biggest hits: 'Fancy', 'Black Widow' and 'Problem'.

As reported by Billboard, the 32-year-old will benefit from a “trigger” for future earnings on masters.

The music star is also now the sole owner of her label Bad Dreams and is poised to finalise a new distribution deal.

Iggy says she does not need to "work another day in my life".

She tweeted: “I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life. (sic)"

Anthony Tittanegro, executive managing director of Domain Capital Group, commented: “We are excited to launch our first diversified private entertainment royalty fund.

“At a time of sustained entertainment industry growth supported by an ever-evolving landscape of distribution channels, we are focused on building a diversified asset-base to generate cash yield and help maintain our investors’ capital.”

Just recently, Iggy admitted she's in "an amazing place" in her life.

She explained how she managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".

Iggy's confession was prompted by a complimentary post from a Twitter follower, which read: "Iggy, I've been following you since 2014 and I can tell you that you seem to be much happier. I saw your smile yesterday at the show and I was like: she knows she won. Have a nice day mom! [heart emoji] (sic)"

In response, Iggy said: "Thankyou! I’m in an amazing place…

"It takes time to regrow your confidence in yourself

"but I’m smiling bigger than ever now [celebratory emoji] (sic)"

Then, Iggy jokingly added: "I would be a lot happier right now if I had a personal sized pizza in my hands. (sic)"

By contrast, Iggy previously confessed to feeling "utterly deprived of a personal life" during her early years in the music business.

The Australian star - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

"On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart.

"When u reach ur goal… u will still have those moments.

"Its normal. (sic)"

Iggy announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rapper later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote online: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"