Heavy Music Awards headed to OVO Arena Wembley in 2023

The Heavy Music Awards are heading to the OVO Arena Wembley next year.



The annual music ceremony celebrating the very best in heavy music first launched in 2017 at London's House of Vans, with a capacity of just 850.



Last year's event took place at the slightly bigger O2 Forum Kentish Town, which holds 2,300, and now the HMAs are moving on up to the British capital's second-largest arena.



The awards show returns on May 26, 2023.



The likes of Slipknot, Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari have been championed by the HMAs.



Congratulating the team, M. Shawn Crahan of Slipknot said: "The HMAs has demonstrated their commitment to our culture representing the best in our community with a continued focus on spotlighting emerging artists."



Co-organised by Dave Bradley and Andy Pritchard, Heavy Group said: "We are immensely proud to be taking the Heavy Music Awards to OVO Arena Wembley, unquestionably one of the most prestigious music venues on earth. We have worked tirelessly over the last six years to build the HMAs into a platform befitting a scene bursting with talent and creativity. By moving to OVO Arena Wembley, we're realising our ambition to create an event that will recognise both emerging and established talent in the biggest possible way. We cannot wait to welcome artists, industry and fans to this spectacular arena in May for what we promise will be an unforgettable evening, and a great way to kick off another epic summer of music."



John Drury, VP and General Manager of OVO Arena Wembley commented: "We couldn't be more delighted to be welcoming the Heavy Music Awards to their new home at the OVO Arena Wembley. Heavy Group have created a vital and fan-focused event that has gone from strength to strength in a short space of time and we're honoured to be part of their next chapter. As an arena, we welcome established bands and artists back to OVO Arena Wembley all the time, but we also host many first-time headliners every year. No doubt some of the emerging talent championed by the Heavy Music Awards will return to the OVO Arena OVO Arena Wembley for their own headline shows soon!"



Book your tickets now: https://www.heavymusicawards.com/.