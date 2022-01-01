Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Rocker Wilko Johnson has died at the age of 75.

The Dr. Feelgood guitarist passed away at his home on Monday, according to a post on his social media accounts.

"This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson," the message reads.

The musician, born John Wilkinson, was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013 and told he had nine or ten months to live. However, he announced in October 2014 that he was cancer-free after undergoing an extensive 11-hour operation.

Johnson, who was known for his distinctive guitar-playing style, was part of Dr. Feelgood from the band's formation in 1971 until his exit in 1977, during which time they topped the U.K. albums chart with Stupidity.

Following his departure, he founded the Solid Senders in the late '70s and later joined Ian Dury's band, The Blockheads, for a brief time. He also formed The Wilko Johnson Band, which released more than 10 albums between 1981 and 2018.

In addition, Johnson released a collaborative album with the Who's Roger Daltrey, titled Going Back Home, in 2014.

Outside of music, the rocker made his acting debut in Game of Thrones in 2011. He portrayed mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in four episodes of the TV show.

Johnson, who is often cited as one of the major influences on the British punk movement, continued performing live up until last month. He played his final show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on 18 October.

Johnson shared two sons, Matthew and Simon, with his wife Irene, who died in 2004.