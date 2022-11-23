Wilko Johnson dies

This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.

(Image: Leif Laaksonen) pic.twitter.com/1cRqyi9b9X — Wilko Johnson (@wilkojohnson) November 23, 2022

Wilko Johnson, the guitarist for Dr Feelgood and a formative influence on the British punk movement, has died aged 75.The news of Johnson’s death was confirmed via a post on his official social media accounts, revealing that he died at home on Monday (November 21).The tribute read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.Johnson was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer in 2013 and elected not to receive chemotherapy. That year, he was told he had nine to 10 months left to live.That said, in 2014 he released the album Going Back Home, a collaboration with the Who’s Roger Daltrey. Later that year, he announced that he was cancer-free following a major operation to remove a three kilogram tumour after a surgeon had contacted him with the possibility of it's removal.Wilko refused to give in to self-pity because he knew everyone's time draws to an end eventually.He said in 2017: "That year thinking my life was at an end was one of the greatest years of my life.“Now, I’m spending my time gradually coming to terms with the idea that my death is not imminent, that I am going to live on,” he said at the year’s Q awards.