Ice Cube reveals he lost film role because he refused to get vaccinated

Ice Cube has admitted that he hasn't been vaccinated against Covid-19.

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Monday, the rapper and actor revealed that he hasn't yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. His refusal to get the vaccine lost him a movie deal worth $9 million (£7.6 million), as he declined a vaccination request from producers.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf**king jab," Ice Cube said on the podcast. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F**k that jab and f**k y'all for trying to make me get it."

He added, "I don't know how Hollywood feel about me right now."

Reports arose in October 2021 that the hip-hop star had exited the Sony Pictures comedy Oh Hell No, in which he was due to star opposite Jack Black, following a vaccination request.

"I didn't turn ($9 million) down... Them motherf**kers wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot," Ice Cube continued on the podcast. "I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me.

"The Covid shot, the jab... I didn't need it. I didn't catch that s**t at all. Nothing. F**k 'em. I didn't need that s**t."

The project's production has reportedly been delayed following Ice Cube's departure, with no replacement announced for the exiting actor. Production on Oh Hell No was originally scheduled to launch in Hawaii last winter.