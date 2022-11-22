N-Dubz forced to cancel show as Dappy's voice goes

N-Dubz were forced to cancel a show after Dappy was ordered to "rest" by a doctor.

The trio - also made up of Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer - took to Twitter to say sorry to fans after their gig at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday (22.11.22) had to be postponed, because Dappy wasn't able to perform.

They said in a statement: "We’re so sorry we had to cancel the show tonight. We tried to do everything possible to make the show happen, but a doctor advised at the very last minute that Dappy was unable to perform and needed to rest tonight..."

But N-Dubz insisted their show at London's O2 Arena is still going ahead on Wednesday (23.11.22), as will the rest of their tour, and they are to release further news when Dappy - real name Dino Contostavlos - has seen a doctor again.

They added: "The O2 Arena show tomorrow (November 23rd) and the rest of the tour will still be going ahead. We will make a further statement after Dappy has seen the doctor again tomorrow morning

We had to take this advice seriously and consider Dappy’s health so that the rest of the tour can happen, which has so far has been amazing.

"We’re deeply sorry to all the fans who travelled to see us tonight and promise to make it up to you with a new rescheduled date for the show.

Dappy, Tulisa Fazer x"

Dappy admitted he is suffering from a chest infection and his voice has "gone".

On Tuesday night, he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories: "To many back to back shows with no proper breaks, now I'm completely f*****. Voice basically gone, flue, chest infection etc etc

"Nottingham, I pray things change in the next hour with me.

"Voice is fully gone now [heart-broken emoji]

"I'm so sorry Nottingham (sic)"