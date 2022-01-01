NEWS

Travis Barker suffers broken toe

Travis Barker has suffered a broken toe.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share an image of an X-ray of his foot.

Travis added the caption, "BROKE MY TOE."

Later, the musician shared a photo showing him being fitted for a medical boot.

However, the injury hasn't impacted his ability to perform, as he also posted a video of him playing the drums while wearing the boot.

Travis hasn't discussed how he injured his toe.

He recently celebrated his 47th birthday with a trip to Tennessee with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

