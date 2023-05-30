Sparks to play two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2023

Sparks are to play two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The American pop and rock duo - which consists of brothers Ron and Russell Mael - will take to the stage at the prestigious venue in 2023 and explained that getting the chance to play at the London concert hall is a "dream come true" and has always been a goal since they started their career in 1966.

In a statement, they said: "Since we first started playing music, the Royal Albert Hall has been the pinnacle of British music venues for us and a place we’ve always aspired to play. These shows are a dream come true!"

The show - which follows on from a world tour undertaken by the 'Beat the Clock' hitmakers in 2021 - will coincide with the release of a brand new album and will run at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 May 2023.

Last year, the brothers - who are best known for hits ' The Number One Song in Heaven' and 'Cool Places' but have released 25 studio albums over the course of their career - launched documentary 'The Sparks Brothers' and vocalist Russell explained that the film had been "received so well" and teased that they would be coming to the UK following their high-selling US tour.

He said: "The documentary has been so well received. We're playing in America just before coming to the UK and the rest of Europe, and the tour has been selling incredibly well, we think as a result of the documentary bringing about this new awareness to the band. We can see the direct results of the impact it has had. It's a really special period for us."

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall shows go on sale on Friday 25 November at 10am, with a fan club presale taking place on Wednesday at 10am.

