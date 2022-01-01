The Damned announce 2023 UK tour

The Damned have announced a 2023 UK tour.

The rock band - who formed in 1976 and currently consists of vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor in place of original member Pinch - are to hit the stage again in support of a forthcoming album with special guests The Nightingales following the success of their original line up tour earlier this year and the release of film/album 'A Night Of A Thousand Vampires.'

In a tweet, the band said: "We are touring the UK next spring with special guests The Nightingales. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 10am!"

The 'Smash it Up' rockers will open their tour in March at the Great Hall in Cardiff and run for a total of 15 shows across the country, coming to an end at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 24 November at 10am from https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/the-damned-7?cid=AEGPRESUK_damned_tour_SOCIAL_artist_22112022_OGNC_.

Watch a teaser trailer for the tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2XUPKd7d58

TOUR DATES

Fri 31 March – Cardiff – Great Hall

Sat 01 April – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 02 April – Oxford – O2 Academy

Tue 04 April – Nottingham – Rock City

Wed 05 April – Liverpool – O2 Academy

Fri 07 April – Newcastle – NX

Sat 08 April – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Mon 10 April – Leeds – O2 Academy

Tue 11 April – Manchester – Albert Hall

Thu 13 April – Birmingham – Town Hall

Fri 14 April – Bristol – O2 Academy

Sat 15 April – Norwich – The Nick Rayns

Mon 17 April – Brighton – Dome

Tue 18 April – Southampton – O2 Guildhall

Thu 20 April – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre