The Damned announce 2023 UK tour

The Damned have announced a 2023 UK tour.
The rock band - who formed in 1976 and currently consists of vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor in place of original member Pinch - are to hit the stage again in support of a forthcoming album with special guests The Nightingales following the success of their original line up tour earlier this year and the release of film/album 'A Night Of A Thousand Vampires.'
In a tweet, the band said: "We are touring the UK next spring with special guests The Nightingales. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 10am!"
The 'Smash it Up' rockers will open their tour in March at the Great Hall in Cardiff and run for a total of 15 shows across the country, coming to an end at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 24 November at 10am from https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/the-damned-7?cid=AEGPRESUK_damned_tour_SOCIAL_artist_22112022_OGNC_.
Watch a teaser trailer for the tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2XUPKd7d58
TOUR DATES
Fri 31 March – Cardiff – Great Hall
Sat 01 April – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion
Sun 02 April – Oxford – O2 Academy
Tue 04 April – Nottingham – Rock City
Wed 05 April – Liverpool – O2 Academy
Fri 07 April – Newcastle – NX
Sat 08 April – Glasgow – O2 Academy
Mon 10 April – Leeds – O2 Academy
Tue 11 April – Manchester – Albert Hall
Thu 13 April – Birmingham – Town Hall
Fri 14 April – Bristol – O2 Academy
Sat 15 April – Norwich – The Nick Rayns
Mon 17 April – Brighton – Dome
Tue 18 April – Southampton – O2 Guildhall
Thu 20 April – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre