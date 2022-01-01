Annie Lennox launches fundraiser to 'fight against gender-based violence'

Annie Lennox has launched a fundraiser to '"fight against gender-based violence."

The 67-year-old singer is the founder of the non-governmental organisation The Circle and will be fronting the Music Icons Auction with the likes of Alicia Keys, Angelique Kidjo and Billie Eilish as part of the Global 16 Days of Activism in an effort to support the charity’s work to "economically empower and end violence against women and girls."

In a statement, she said: "I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence. Join The Circle and global feminists everywhere as we continue to push forward, protest, and take action to end violence against our sisters. Please get involved, bid and help us to support women and girls around the world."

Items up for sale include signed and handwritten lyrics from the pop icons involved and will be available to the highest bidder as well as through sweepstake draws , which cost $10 to enter.

Angelique Kidjo said: "I wanted to donate my lyrics to support the work of The Circle, because when we use our words, when we raise our voices, when we sing our songs of defiance and empowerment, we are refusing to be silent, and we are making change possible."

The proceeds from the auction will help to support The Circle’s work around the world, from providing urgently needed help to women and girls who have suffered abuse and violence – such as counselling, access to safe accommodation, legal advice, education and coaching – to supporting the long-term changes needed to enable women and girls to break free and move on from violence and fear.

The Circle’s Music Icons auction and prize draw will be live from 09:00 GMT on Monday 22 November and will run until Monday 5th December at 23:59 GMT, with the deadline for sweepstake entires closing 10 days later.

Full details of the items up for auction, and how to bid or enter the sweepstake can be found on www.charitystars.com/TheCircle