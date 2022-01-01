Sabrina Carpenter worried her favourite song wouldn't make it onto her album

Sabrina Carpenter worried one of her favourite songs wouldn't make it onto her album.

The 23-year-old pop star released her fifth studio album 'Emails I Can't Send' earlier this year and explained that while the track she loves most tends to change day by day, she was concerned that the one she found the most fun to write wouldn't make the final cut because it is too "silly."

She said: "My favorite song on the album changes every single day, I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. It’s just the silliest song, and when we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s never gonna be put out.’"

The 'Fast Times' hitmaker initially believed that the track "didn't make sense" with the rest of the record before realising that "dual feelings" came into play.

She told Billboard: "At first I was like, ‘It doesn’t make sense with the album,’ and then I kind of realized that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on, and it can happy and sad and confident and insecure. So yeah, that’s one of my favorites too."

Earlier this year, Sabrina explained that some dream collaborations would be the likes of 'Head on Fire' singer Griff and 'Woman' rapper Doja Cat. She said: "As far as collaborations go, oh my goodness, I have so many favourites. I love Yebba, Yebba’s amazing, I’m a big fan of her. I’m a big fan of Griff, I love her. Who else? Doja Cat. There’s so many incredible artists. As long as I don’t ruin a song of theirs, then I would love to collaborate."