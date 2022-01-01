Joss Stone is hoping to have a Christmas number one.

The 35-year-old pop star - who shot to fame in her midteens when her second album 'Mind, Body and Soul' made her youngest female ever to top the UK Albums Chart - launched a comeback earlier this year with album 'Never Forget My Love' and is hoping her festive record 'Merry Christmas, Love' will take the top spot over the Yule period.

Asked how she felt about the possibility of taking the number one spot at Christmas, she said: "Wouldn’t that be nice? If I had one Christmas wish!"

Meanwhile, the 'Right to Be Wrong' hitmaker - who penned original song 'Bring on Christmas Day' for the album but also covers classics tracks such as 'Let It Snow' and 'Silent Night' - became a mum for the first time in January 2021 to Violet with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and gave birth to their second child just a month ago explained that while she was "elated" to be a parent at first, she soon became fearful that something bad would happen.

She told Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I was elated, super-happy. So happy I was annoying, which is a common thread for me. ‘I thought, “I can’t live like this, this is horrible. I said to my mum, “I keep having these horrific thoughts”. And she goes, 'It will go away. It’s just a mad time – you’ve got the hormones and you’re in love, and concerned”. Apparently, it happens to a lot of women."

'Merry Christmas, Love' is available now on CD, Vinyl and streaming platforms.