Chad Kroeger is 'ready' for everyone to hate Nickelback again

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is "ready for the world to hate us again".

The 'How You Remind Me' singer has joked about the way his band - who released new album 'Get Rollin' last week - have been mocked by some music lovers over the years, and he admitted it's something the bands laughs about "all the time".

He told Audacy: "You know, we joke about it all the time. I'm like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.'

"Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.' "

The band are glad people have been enjoying the new album - their 10th to date - even if guitarist Ryan Peake has noticed so many people thinking the heavier tracks make it "a bit out of character when it's really not".

Chad added: "It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys.

"It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your 'Photograph,' you're gonna get your 'Far Away,' but you're also gonna get your 'Side of a Bullet.' "

When it comes to misconceptions, Chad also had to set the record straight recently as he revealed people have been mispronouncing his surname for years.

He explained: "It’s [Kroo-ger], don’t trust the internet.

“If I just stop and go, ‘Actually, it’s Kroo-ger,’ I’m gonna look like such a d***. So I’m just like whatever, I don’t care."

However, Alice In Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell once corrected an interviewer's pronunciation of Chad's name.

He recalled: “I sort of looked over at Jerry, and he goes, ‘It’s your name, dude. That is your last name. Tell that dude across there how to say it properly so that he stops saying it wrong into that microphone and misinforming people. That is your last name, brother.'

"And I was like, ‘Wow you really care about this s***!’”