Megadeth want Big Four reunion

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine keeps asking Slayer to "come out of retirement" for a one-off "Big Four" show.



The 61-year-old musician has been trying to tempt the 'Raining Blood' band - whose their farewell tour ended in 2019 - to reunite for a special gig at the Los Angeles Coliseum, featuring thrash metal's Big Four, Megadeth, Slayer, Metallica and Anthrax.



He said: "I really think it's time for the guys in Metallica to step up, and us do one last round, see if we can get Slayer to come out of retirement and do a "Big Four passing of the torch" to the new Big Four.



"It would remain to be seen who they are, but I have a feeling it would include some of the players we already mentioned.



"I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at like, the LA Coliseum, even if it's one show and that's it.



"Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night."



But Dave admits the band are "just not into it".



He added to website Songfacts: "I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking. They're just not into it. But that's up to them."



The Big Four played a number of gigs together across Europe and North America in the early 2010s.



Slayer shot to fame with their 1986 album 'Reign in Blood', but announced in 2018 that their 2019 tour would be their last.