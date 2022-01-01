Iggy Azalea reveals she sold a 'portion' of her back catalogue for an eight-figure sum

Iggy Azalea revealed she sold part of her back catalogue.

The Fancy rapper clarified reports surrounding the sale of her master recordings in a Monday tweet.

After the Female Rap Room reported the rapper had “sold her master recording and publishing catalog(ue) to investment services firm Domain Capital for an eight-figure sum”, Iggy responded to a fan who expressed concern about the deal.

A fan replied to Female Rap Room’s report on Twitter, “I just hope she doesn’t end up like Taylor (Swift),” referencing the All Too Well singer’s dispute over her master recordings with Big Machine.

While Taylor was promoting her song Lover’s release, talent manager Scooter Braun bought her record label Big Machine. During the acquisition, Taylor proposed to buy back her master recordings, but the label - now under new management - refused.

Iggy assured the fan no such dispute was imminent in her situation, pointing out the differences between Taylor’s Big Machine deal and her own Domain Capital one.

She also revealed only a “portion” of her back catalogue was included in the latest deal.

“Taylor did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog(ue) to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life,” Iggy wrote. “I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business.”