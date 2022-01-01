Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to host NBC New Year's Eve special

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have signed on to host a New Year’s Eve special by NBC.



NBC Universal announced on Monday Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party would air for a second time this year, with the Wrecking Ball singer joined by country star Dolly Parton.



“The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” Executive Vice President of NBC Universal Television and Streaming Jen Neal revealed in a statement. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”



The special will air on 31 December from 10:30pm Eastern Time through to 12:30am the next day. Miley and Dolly will host the special live from Miami, with viewers tuning in on NBC and Peacock.



Visually impaired viewers can tune in to the Secondary Audio Program channel for the full broadcast with a live audio description, provided by Descriptive Video Works.



Joe DeMaio has been named as the special’s director. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce alongside Miley.



Tish Cyrus’ banner Hopetown Entertainment is producing for NBC.



Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager have also signed on to executive produce.



NBC’s press release also revealed last year’s special delivered the channel’s best new year’s eve viewership from audiences aged 18-49 since 2014.