Robbie Williams calls out 'hypocrisy' of artists refusing to perform in Qatar

Robbie Williams defended his decision to perform in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.



Amid the controversy surrounding the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, the She’s the One singer justified attending.



The football tournament is taking place between 20 November and 18 December this year in Qatar.



Groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International alleged the country’s human rights record made it a problematic location to hold the World Cup.



The country has been criticised for its stance on homosexuality, and treatment of migrant workers.



Later, Rod Stewart told The Times UK he refused to perform at the event, and Dua Lipa took to her Instagram Story to dismiss rumours she would be attending.



Williams, 48, is performing at the 2022 World Cup and defended his decision to do so in an interview with la Repubblica.



"It would be hypocritical of me to not go, because of the places that I do go to," the singer claimed of his upcoming Qatar performance. "Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology."



He continued, “You get this microscope that goes ‘okay, these are the baddies, and we need to rally against them’. I think that the hypocrisy there is that if we take that case in this place, we need to apply that unilaterally to the world."



Robbie added, "Then if we apply that unilaterally to the world, nobody can go anywhere."