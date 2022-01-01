Kanye West running for U.S. president in 2024

Kanye West is running for U.S. president in 2024.

The rapper was approached by a photographer working for X17 Online in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Crenshaw on Sunday when he introduced far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," he said in the video, which was posted on YouTube.

When asked if that was an announcement, they both laughed and Milo confirmed, "I guess it is. Thanks, I accept."

The Stronger hitmaker invited the member of the paparazzi into his workspace and showed off merchandise bearing the slogan "YE24".

The cameraman then asked Kanye, "So you are running?" and he replied, "Yes. It's simple 'cause ain't nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn't say that,' you know? It's just we're moving towards the future."

Kanye, who lost several business partnerships after making antisemitic remarks last month, ran for U.S. president as an independent candidate in 2020. He received almost 70,000 votes and ultimately lost to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Yiannopoulos disappeared from the spotlight in 2017 after he seemingly advocated for paedophilia. He returned to the public eye in the summer when he served as an intern for right-wing politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Kanye will be running against former U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential bid last week.