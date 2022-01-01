NEWS Tim Minchin: 'Matilda was done completely without me' Newsdesk Share with :





Composer Tim Minchin spoke to Simon Mayo on his Greatest Hits Radio show this evening (Monday) ahead of the release of the film version of his musical Matilda in cinemas this Friday.



Tim discusses why he didn’t get to see any of the movie being filmed, how Emma Thompson is a ‘Dahl monster’ and the extraordinary performance from newcomer Alisha Weir that is at the heart of the film.



Tim explains how Covid meant he missed out on seeing his musical Matilda being brought to life: ‘Matilda was done completely without me and it’s fine because I’m the composer/lyricist - I wasn’t the director. I wasn’t involved much, except when Matthew [Warchus, the director] was casting if I wanted to I suppose I could have made a fuss but I don’t get involved where I’m not needed. I mostly sat back, other than I wrote a new song for it, and I really hoped I would get over to the UK and watch some of the filming just for my own joy and edification, but I was trapped in Australia through the whole period.’



Tim on newcomer Alisha Weir who stars as Matilda: ‘I think it’s the best child performance I’ve ever seen in my life on film, it is extraordinary. And when I say the best we can all think of iconic children in films but what she has to do vocally and emotionally it really is phenomenal, she is absolutely amazing. But it’s also due to with her chemistry with Lashana Lynch, who is suddenly this massive star - she’s been in Marvel movies, she’s been 007 – and in this movie she is completely different She’s such an extraordinary actress she becomes a completely different energy.



Emma Thompson is completely batty and bonkers and a real Dahl monster and then at the heart of this movie is the relationship between Miss Honey and Matilda. There’s a moment in the movie that just makes me sob. I don’t think it makes children sob, which is good because children don’t like crying, but if you’re an adult most adults like crying and this’ll do it for you.’



