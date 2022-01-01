Adele 'refuses' to stay at Caesars Palace during Las Vegas residency

Adele has reportedly refused to stay at Caesars Palace while she performs her residency there.



The Easy On Me singer kicked off her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on Friday, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.



While performers traditionally stay in the hotel they're working in, or an affiliated hotel, Adele has reportedly shunned the accommodation she was offered - Rio Casinos Palazzo Suites - in favour of the Wynn's Fairway Villas, according to DailyMail.com.



A local source revealed, "It's not clear what caused the move, but obviously it is unusual for Adele not to be staying at Caesars and locally gossip has been spreading."



The source continued, "Vegas is well used to divas, and I am sure that the feeling is that whatever makes her feel comfortable is OK, but this is embarrassing for Caesars."



Rio Casinos Palazzo Suites are owned by the same corporation that owns Caesar's Palace.



Adele is reportedly staying in a bungalow on a golf course down the road at the Wynn resort. The villas offer more privacy as they are accessed via their own driveway.



According to the publication, the 34-year-old's convoy of cars was seen heading to the Wynn after her concert on Saturday.



The Weekends with Adele residency was originally due to start in January but Adele postponed it 24 hours before because the production wasn't ready. The new series of performances runs until the end of March 2023.