Elton John brings out Dua Lipa for duet during final concert on U.S. farewell tour

Elton John thrilled fans by bringing out Dua Lipa to perform their collaboration Cold Heart as his last-ever North American tour came to a close on Sunday.

The Rocket Man singer concluded the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek with three nights at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with the final performance being streamed live on Disney+.

Before the show, Dua wrote, "I'm so excited to be performing with my musical hero and dear friend @eltonjohn TONIGHT at the Dodgers stadium!!!! PINCH ME BABY."

The performance was made extra special by the fact Dua and Elton won the Collaboration of the Year prize at the American Music Awards for Cold Heart earlier that evening.

Dua, who appeared during the show's finale, was one of three special guests. Elton also brought out Kiki Dee for a rendition of their 1976 duet Don't Go Breaking My Heart and Brandi Carlile for Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me, with the singer filling in for Elton's original duet partner George Michael.

The 75-year-old wore a sparkly blue and silver robe during the show as a nod to the sequinned Dodgers uniform he wore during his now-iconic shows at the stadium in October 1975.

"I became successful first in America, and you bought the singles and the albums and the 8 tracks and cassettes, the CDs, and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows which I love more than anything, which is to play live," he told the crowd, reports Billboard. "So, I want to thank you because you made me. Without America, I wouldn't be here. So, thank you for all the years of love and generosity and loyalty."

Elton sang hits such as I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Tiny Dancer and ended with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, after which he told the audience, "I wish you health and love, prosperity. Be kind to each other, OK, and farewell."

Celebrity attendees included Kirsten Dunst, Heidi Klum, JoJo Siwa and Dita Von Teese, while Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recorded a thank you video which played on the livestream before the show.

Elton's farewell tour, which began in 2018, will conclude in July 2023 after stops in Oceania and Europe.