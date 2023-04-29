Duran Duran add five dates to FUTURE PAST tour

Duran Duran have added five dates to their 'FUTURE PAST' tour.



The 'Hungry Like the Wolf' group will play Manchester's AO Arena on April 29, 2023, followed by London's The O2 Arena, Leeds' First Direct Arena, Birmingham's Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin.



A press release teases that: "More activity is soon to be announced."



Frontman Simon Le Bon said: "2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival. Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."



Tickets will go on pre-sale to DD VIP members from November 22 at 10am GMT and General On-Sale from November 25 at 10am GMT. Head to www.duranduran.com for all the details.



Meanwhile, the new wave group's feature length docu-concert film 'A Hollywood High' is set to stream on-demand globally via Veeps from December 18 to January 2.



Duran Duran - who have just been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - will also headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 10, 2023.







Duran Duran's April / May 2023 UK Headline Arena Tour Dates







April 29 – The AO Arena, Manchester



May 1 - The O2, London



May 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds



May 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham



May 7 - 3 Arena, Dublin