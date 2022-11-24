Sir Cliff Richard to release original tune Heart of Christmas this week

Sir Cliff Richard has announced his new single, 'Heart of Christmas', taken from his first festive LP in 19 years.



The 81-year-old music legend is set to drop the Yuletide collection 'Christmas With Cliff' on November 25, and fans will be able to hear the latest tune from midday on Thursday (24.11.22).



As well as festive covers such as 'Joy To The World', 'Jingle Bell Rock' and 'Sleigh Ride', the 'Devil Woman' hitmaker has recorded brand new original tracks, also including 'First Christmas' and 'Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year)'.



The 'Summer Holiday' singer ironically recorded the festive songs in sunny Florida.



He said in a statement: "I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958.



"I recorded this album in Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida - 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road - and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own.



"I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.



"They guided me through the 'well-known' Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way.



"They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for.



"This album is not just mine - it belongs to all of us involved in creating it, and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season."



The 'Honky Tonk Angel' singer released 'Cliff at Christmas' in 2003 and 'Together With Cliff Richard' in 1991.



Cliff has had four UK Christmas No.1 singles, two as a solo artist with 'Mistletoe and Wine' and 'Saviour's Day'.