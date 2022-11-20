Jisoo and Camila Cabello duet on Liar at BLACKPINK's LA gig

Jisoo and Camila Cabello joined forces for a duet of 'Liar' at BLACKPINK's final date of their North American jaunt.

The K-Pop girl group - also comprising Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - drew the US leg of their 'Born Pink' world tour to a close in sensational fashion at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (20.11.22), bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's LP 'Romance'.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker came out on stage in a custom 'Born Pink' outfit.

The evening also saw Jennie treat fans to an unreleased solo tune, the name of which is not known at this time.

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers will next play The O2 in London on November 30 and December 1, before heading to Europe.

The band will then head to Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

BLACKPINK have collaborated with the biggest names in music, including Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga.

Selena previously said 'Ice Cream' turned out so well because her and BLACKPINK's "distinct styles fit together perfectly".

She said: "It’s also been a learning process because the language was new. But, somehow our distinct styles, along with their energy ... we just fit together perfectly.

“The BLACKPINK girls were so welcoming, we had an absolute blast while working on the song."

BLACKPINK previously described the process as "very natural" and insisted they always knew Selena would "fit into it right away".

They said: "It was really, very natural. We were very aware of her, we were big fans, and since we are under this same record label, and so we've been aware of her for a very long time. Luckily, when this song came out ... we had it for a while, and we had the idea to have Selena on it, because we obviously knew she would fit into it right away. And yeah, it happened very naturally.”