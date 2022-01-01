'I could hide who I am': Louis Tomlinson considers releasing music under disguise

Louis Tomlinson is considering releasing his solo music under disguise.

The former One Direction star grew tired of people's "perception" of his music after coming out of the chart-topping boy band and is still to this day contemplating creating a different persona and moniker to put out his tunes.

In an interview with Music Week magazine, he said: “Around halfway through making 'Walls', I had a conversation with my manager at the time, because I [was thinking about] a number of things, the sessions I was going into and the natural perception and judgement around coming out of a band like One Direction... I had this plan in my mind that was, not quite like a Gorillaz kind of vibe, but something where I could hide who I am, and maybe people like the song first, and then be surprised that it's me. I definitely went through that process in my head. I mean, I might still do it one day, I do like the idea.”

Asked why he'd want to do that, Louis - who released his chart-topping second studio album, 'Faith In The Future', this month - explained: “From the fact that I felt frustrated about the perception and the judgement I'm always going to be up against. I understand that I've lived long enough now, that's why I have to play the long game, but it’s about chipping away at this idea of me as a solo artist and someone coming out of a band.”

The 30-year-old star - who has six-year-old son Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth - admits he has to "almost" become a "different version of myself" when he's with his young boy.

He said: “Where I'm quite lucky in my life is that my job keeps me feeling forever like I'm 18, it just has that way about it. We're always moving about. But when I go and spend my personal time with my son in LA, it gives me... That's when I feel, you know, like a responsible 30-year-old. I put my Dad hat on and I'm almost taking on a slightly different version of myself, because that's what's required as a parent.”