Kanye West returns to Twitter after account is 'unblocked'

Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to test if his account had been "unblocked".

The rapper's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October after he expressed a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

His pages were reinstated a few weeks later, with new Twitter boss Elon Musk confirming Kanye's account was restored before he took over later that month.

On Sunday, Kanye returned to the platform and tweeted, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," to which Musk replied, "Don't kill what ye hate, Save what ye love."

Several hours later, the Stronger hitmaker returned and simply tweeted "shalom", a Hebrew word which means peace but is also used as a greeting among Jewish people.

The 45-year-old, also known as Ye, previously resurfaced on Twitter in early November to defend basketball player Kyrie Irving amid the sports star's antisemitism controversy. Kanye also informed his followers he was going on a "verbal fast" for 30 days and abstaining from alcohol, pornography and sex.

The rapper lost a number of business deals as a result of his antisemitic comments, most notably his lucrative Yeezy partnership with Adidas.

Kanye posted his new tweets shortly after Musk reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account after nearly two years over the weekend. Musk ran a poll asking users whether the ban should be lifted and 51.8 per cent agreed.

However, Trump, who announced his bid for the White House in 2024 last week, has yet to post on his account and has suggested he will be sticking with his own social network, Truth Social.