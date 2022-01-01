Miley Cyrus has new music with Mike WiLL Made It on the way in 2023

Miley Cyrus has new music with 'Bangerz' producer Mike WiLL Made It on the way.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has been in the studio with the studio wizard who executive produced her fourth studio album and six tracks on 'Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz'.

A series of studio snaps were captioned on hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd's Instagram: "EAR DRUMMERS and HEAD BANGERZ! (sic)"

And Mike - who briefly dated Miley in 2013 - shared the post on his Instagram Story and added the year 2023, meaning the new material is coming next year.

Miley was featured on Mike's track '23', also featuring Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, in 2013.

The 29-year-old star released the rock album 'Plastic Hearts' in 2020, and she had worked on more hip-hop-leaning tunes with Mike, but they didn't make the final cut as they kept it alternative rock.

In 2018, Miley spilled: "Then we've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything."

Many fans had speculated that Miley would return to the 'Bangerz' era.

Meanwhile, the 'Malibu' singer laughed off her lack of 2022 Grammy nominations for 'Plastic Hearts'.

The music star failed to receive a single nod for her seventh studio effort - which was number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and featured collaborations with Dua Lipa ('Prisoner'), Billy Idol ('Night Crawling'), and Joan Jett ('Bad Karma').

And in response, she shared an article of 30 artists who also didn't receive nominations and quipped on Twitter: "In good company", along with the metal horns emoji.