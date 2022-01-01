Chris Brown accuses American Music Awards of cancelling his Michael Jackson tribute

Chris Brown has claimed that American Music Awards organisers cancelled his Michael Jackson tribute.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the Run It singer claimed that he was set to pay tribute to the late Michael Jackson by performing some of Michael's songs at the AMAs, which took place on Sunday.

He posted a lengthy video showing himself and many dancers performing full choreography to a medley featuring Beat It, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin', Billie Jean and Thriller in a rehearsal space.

In the caption, he simply wrote, "U SERIOUS?"

He explained in the comments, "WOULD'VE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown."

AMA officials have yet to respond to the singer's claim.

Chris was nominated for Favourite Male R&B Artist at the awards show, along with Brent Faiyaz, GIVEON, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd, and he took home the prize.

The ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, featured Pink performing a tribute to Olivia Newton-John and Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox performing a tribute to Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie.