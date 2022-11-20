Trent Reznor: Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is final nail in the coffin

Trent Reznor is quitting Twitter as the "toxic environment" is not good for his mental health.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman, 57, admits before Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the social media site was the final nail in the coffin for his departure from the app.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.

“Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West returned to Twitter at the weekend.

The 45-year-old rap star was banned from the micro-blogging platform - which was acquired by billionaire business magnate Musk late last month - when he made a slew of anti-Semitic comments, but his account was reactivated in early November, and he's tweeting once more.

On Sunday (20.11.22), he wrote: "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked"(sic)

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who was previously married Kim Kardashian and has North, nine, Saint, six, Psalm, four, and three-year-old Chicago with the reality star - had initially tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people", and, prior to that, caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Tesla founder Musk previously insisted Kanye's return was approved before he acquired the company.

He initially explained: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. (sic)."

Kanye's tweet came just hours after former US President Donald Trump - who was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021, following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington, in which his supporters stormed the building while votes were being counted to verify Joe Biden's election win - was also reinstated onto the platform.

Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Shortly afterwards, @RealDonaldTrump was live again, but the 75-year-old businessman has yet to tweet from the account since the ban was lifted.