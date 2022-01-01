Nick Cannon is 'good' on number of kids he has now

Nick Cannon revealed he is happy with the number of children he’s fathered.

While speaking to Billboard for an interview on the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, the hip-hop star and television personality gave his perspective on fatherhood.

Nick has fathered 11 children, with one more expected this year.

In his interview, Nick called fatherhood his “number one priority, obviously”, explaining, “I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids, and then everything else comes after that.”

He added, “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. I mean, they’re the funniest, most innovative, most best questions, you know what I mean?

“Like, every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

When asked whether his “tribe” would continue to “grow”, he responded, “I don’t know. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now.”

Nick shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden Sagon, two-year-old Powerful Queen, and newborn Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and newborn Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, newborn Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and newborn Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick told the outlet he was “excited about” the hip-hop scene.

“I’m proud of where everybody’s taking it,” he said. “The culture’s exciting right now because everybody’s doing their own thing.”