Kacey Musgraves and Dan Reynolds react to shooting at Colorado gay nightclub

Kacey Musgraves, Dan Reynolds, and others reacted to a shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub.

On Saturday night, a 22-year-old opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 25 others.

Celebrities including the Butterflies singer, Imagine Dragons bandmate, Maren Morris, Adam Lambert, Rob Halford, Finneas, Hayley Kiyoko, and Justin Tranter have spoken out about the shooting on social media.

“WHY?! Just f*****g why,” Kacey wrote on Twitter in reaction to the news. “Here we are… shattered again and again. Living in constant fear.”

She continued, “It’s so beyond f****d up. These people were just freely enjoying their lives and weren’t hurting anyone.

“My heart is in half for my LGBTQIA+ fam. Love y’all forever.”

The club released a statement on Sunday via Billboard, recalling they were “devastated by the senseless attack on our community”. Sunday was Transgender Day of Remembrance - a day to honour trans and gender non-conforming people killed in attacks.

Dan tweeted, “Thinking about all the senseless gun violence that continues to plague our country. Hoping politicians will actually work to make real change in America.

“Thinking about our LGBTQ youth that already feel unsafe. Another sad day.”

He concluded, “How many more? May we continue to push for change.”

Maren took to Twitter to share her frustration over the frequency of attacks on the queer community.

“Can’t really continue saying ‘my heart breaks for…’ when it’s never allowed to heal from the last time this happened, and the time before that, and so on,” she wrote. “Thinking of my LGBTQ+ family today.”