Pink calls upcoming album 'one of the best albums I've ever made'

Pink gushed over her upcoming album and tribute performance for Olivia Newton-John.

While speaking to Billboard for an interview on the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, the Just Give Me a Reason singer opened up about how she wrote her upcoming album.

The singer previously announced that her upcoming album, TRUSTFALL, would drop in February next year.

She told Billboard that writing the album “was a three-year process”, adding, “And it was all over the place. I worked with a lot of new people.”

Despite the long road to release, Pink called it “one of the best albums I’ve ever made in my life”.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke on her tribute performance for the Grease star, which she was heading into at the AMAs.

Calling the late singer and actress “amazing”, Pink confided, “I just hope I do it justice because she just has a beautiful and ethereal voice. And so, it’s a hard act to follow.

“She was a very kind, kind human being. I’m happy to be the one doing it.”

When asked whether she gets dizzy performing acrobatic feats during her performances, Pink responded simply, “No.”

Pink later received a standing ovation during her Olivia Newton-John tribute performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You at the AMAs, according to the New York Post.