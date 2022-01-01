Trey Songz denies allegations of assault at New York City bowling alley

Trey Songz denied an allegation he assaulted a woman at a New York City bowling alley.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Heart Attack singer is facing assault charges for allegedly repeatedly punching a woman at a NYC bowling alley and dragging her by her hair.

An employee of the bowling alley accused the 37-year-old R&B star of having attacked her last month in the venue’s bathrooms. Documents indicate she was later taken to hospital to be treated for her visible injuries.

Authorities have not commented on possible motives behind the alleged attack.

Songz’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, maintained in a statement his client was innocent.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that Trey Songz has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” the lawyer reported. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

Trey was recently sued for rape, but the case was dismissed due to a statute of limitations. Other allegations of sexual impropriety have been levelled against the singer, all of which he has denied and dismissed as a sham.