Taylor Swift wins 6 AMAs, taking her total to a record-setting 40

Taylor Swift has set a record for the most-awarded act in American Music Awards history.

The pop megastar won the biggest prize of the night, Artist of the Year, for the seventh time and her re-recorded 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' was crowned Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.

Taylor's music video for 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version)' - which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien - was named Favourite Music Video

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was also named Favourite Female Pop Artist and Female Country Artist.

The 32-year-old musician now has 40 wins to her name, beating Michael Jackson (26), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19).

During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20.11.22), the 'Karma' hitmaker admitted she has her fans to thank for her "happiness".

She said: “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the decade preceding that.

“I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music … I found that the more music I made [and] the more music I put out, the happier I was.”

She continued: “I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care. So, thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points.”

Beyonce's haul included Favourite Female R'n'B Artist and Favourite R'n'B Album for 'Renaissance'.

K-Pop megastars BTS received two awards for Favourite Group and Favourite K-Pop Artist and made history as they've won the former prize four times.

Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny all took home two prizes each.

Lionel Richie was honoured with this year's Icon Award.

Performers included Stevie Wonder, Pink, Dove Cameron, and special guest Cardi B joined GloRilla for a surprise performance of 'Tomorrow 2'.

The bash was hosted by Wayne Brady.

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year

Elton John and Dua Lipa 'Cold Heart – PNAU Remix

Favourite Touring Artist

Coldplay

Favourite Music Video

Taylor Swift 'All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)'

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Harry Styles

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Favourite Pop Album

'Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)'

Favourite Pop Song

Harry Styles 'As It Was'

Favourite Male Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Favourite Country Album

Taylor Swift - 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'

Favourite Country Song

Morgan Wallen 'Wasted on You'

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake and Tems 'WAIT FOR U'

Favourite Male R'n'B Artist

Chris Brown

Favourite Female R'n'B Artist

Beyoncé

Favourite R'n'B Album

Beyoncé - 'Renaissance'

Favourite R'n'B Song:

Wizkid ft. Tems - 'Essence'

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny - 'Un Verano Sin Ti'

Favourite Latin Song

Sebastián Yatra - 'Dos Oruguitas'

Favourite Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Rock Song

Maneskin - 'Beggin’'

Favourite Rock Album

Ghost - 'Impera'

Favourite International Artist

for KING and COUNTRY

Favourite Gospel Artist

Tamela Mann

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack -

'Elvis'

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist

BTS