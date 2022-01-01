Florence Welch postpones tour after breaking foot during concert

Florence Welch has been forced to postpone upcoming shows after breaking her foot during a gig.

The Dog Days Are Over singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she injured her foot while performing at The O2 Arena in London the previous night.

As a result, Florence confirmed that all remaining U.K. gigs scheduled as part of Florence and the Machine's Dance Fever Tour would be rescheduled.

"I'm so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage," she wrote. "Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible."

Florence went on to note that she was "heartbroken" but is focused on healing so she can get back to performing as soon as possible.

"I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining," the 36-year-old continued. "I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."