Ticketmaster bosses apologise to Taylor Swift and fans over 'terrible experience'

Ticketmaster executives have issued an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans.

Shortly after the presale for the Lavender Haze singer's The Eras Tour commenced last Tuesday, the company's website crashed due to heavy site traffic.

Later, Taylor called out Ticketmaster bosses for making people feel like they went through "several bear attacks" to get tickets, and over the weekend, a representative for the firm apologised for the "terrible experience" customers were subjected to.

"We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," they commented. "First, we want to apologise to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."

The spokesperson went on to share some information on why the system was so overloaded. In addition to the "huge volume" of people seeking to buy tickets, they claimed there was a "staggering number of bot attacks".

But despite the issues, Ticketmaster officials reminded fans that over two million tickets were sold for The Eras Tour - the most ever purchased for an artist in a single day.

"We're working to shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set by demand for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Once we get through that, if there are any next steps, updates will be shared accordingly," they added.