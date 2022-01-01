Big Sean and Jhene´ Aiko welcome baby boy

Big Sean and Jhene´ Aiko are new parents.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that his singer girlfriend had given birth to a son named Noah on 8 November.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound (sic)," he wrote. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah."

The 34-year-old, real name Sean Anderson, also shared a photo of him cradling Noah while sitting in a hospital chair and a close-up snap showing him holding the newborn's tiny hand.

Following the happy news, a number of the couple's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations!!!!" wrote John Legend, while Lena Waithe posted, "LOVE YALL!! He finally here! Welcome to the world Noah!"

Sean and Jhene´, 34, started dating back in 2016.

The Lightning & Thunder hitmaker is also mother to daughter Namiko, 14, from a previous relationship.