Nadine Coyle: Girls Aloud reunion would be wrong without Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle has insisted it would be "very wrong" for Girls Aloud to get back together.

The 37-year-old singer revealed she, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy, and Kimberley Walsh have vowed not to perform together again because it "wouldn't be the same" without the late Sarah Harding, who died of cancer last year.

She said about the possibility of a reunion: “It wouldn’t be the same.

“It would feel so very wrong without having Sarah at it.”

The surviving members of the group held a charity gala, The Primrose Ball, last month in honour of Sarah and the quartet were thrilled by the success of the event.

Nadine told the Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “It was brilliant to get us all together. Sarah would have wanted that. We spoke about it, and she actually wanted to be there, so there was lots of money raised and I was with her oncologist at the table.

“We’ve always been close as a band – we’ve always worked very well together. It’s just such sad circumstances.”

The 'Insatiable' singer recalled the last time she saw Sarah, and admitted she didn't think it was the end at the time.

She said: "It was just before she passed away. I was working the day before. I was in Dublin doing a job. I was very hopeful that there was more time. I would never allow myself to think like that.”

Nadine reflected on the close bond her eight-year-old daughter Anaiya - who she has with Jason Bell - had with Sarah as she spoke of her sadness that they couldn't spend as much time together as they'd have liked during her friend's final months.

She said: “Sarah and Anaiya would FaceTime.

"I would get the train to Manchester to see her, but again it was during lockdown and Covid so a lot of the times I wasn’t able to visit her in person.”