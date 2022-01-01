Pharrell Williams wants to collaborate with BTS' RM

Pharrell Williams is keen to work with BTS star RM on new music.

During a recent interview for Rolling Stone, the Happy hitmaker confirmed he has recorded a track with the K-pop group for his upcoming album Phriends.

And in a conversation with South Korean singer/rapper RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, Pharrell offered to help him produce his upcoming solo project.

"I love it, love it, love it. But I'm just going to put this out there. You said you're 90 per cent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 per cent, if you need - you don't need me, but I mean," he smiled. "If you want to do something, we can actually do it... Yeah, and you tell me what you want. Uptempo? We go uptempo."

In response, RM exclaimed, "Please... I always needed you, for 15 years."

Elsewhere in the chat, the 28-year-old shared that he made a Korean version of Pharrell's 2006 song Take It Off (Dim the Lights).

"Because that was on one of my playlists. I even translated it into Korean and recorded it once when I was an amateur," he continued, to which the legendary producer commented, "Whoa! That's crazy."

RM's debut solo album, Indigo, is set to drop on 2 December.