Vance Joy's awkward 1D writing session

Vance Joy once walked out of an "awkward" One Direction writing session.

The 34-year-old musician - whose real name is James Gabriel Keogh - revealed he showed up for the writing session but was shocked to find Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson there and things were uncomfortable because they didn't love his ideas.

He said he went to the songwriting camp in Calabasas, California, and was only told that the people there “work with One Direction" but he had no idea that members of the boyband would be present.

Speaking to Australia’s NOVA radio, he said: "I got to this house, and I soon saw that they must have misplaced the schedule or something and they didn’t know I was coming that day. It was a songwriting day for One Direction, and Louis and Liam were there and I was the spare part, I was the absolute spare part.

"Throughout the day I was like ‘none of my ideas are going through, I’ve got to get out of here’. At some point I was like ‘alright my Uber is coming guys’, and I just got out of there. It was so awkward.”

"I was contributing, but I was also like ‘I shouldn’t be here, they didn’t expect me here today'. They didn’t expect me and they kind of had their idea of [what] One Direction songs are going down."

However, despite the experience, Vance said the "guys were super nice".