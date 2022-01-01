Louis Tomlinson shocked by UK number one album

Louis Tomlinson can't believe he has topped the UK album charts.



The 30-year-old singer's second solo album 'Faith In The Future' took the number one spot after a close battle with Bruce Springsteen and Louis admitted it was "not necessarily something I saw coming".



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Louis said: “My album is number one on the Official Charts – I can’t quite believe I’m saying that. I just want to say a massive, massive thank you for all the incredible support the fans have shown me in the last week and my whole career.



"This is an absolute honour and not necessarily something I saw coming. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”



He added on Twitter: "NUMBER 1 IN THE UK! F****** love you all!!!



"The support over this release week has been on a different level. Thank you so much to everyone involved!



"Don’t even know what to say. Just mind blown. THANK YOU!"



'Faith In The Future' is Louis' follow-up to his debut solo album 'Walls', which was released in 2020.



He is now the fourth member of One Direction to top the UK album charts with a solo offering.



Zayn Malik went to number one with his 2016 debut 'Mind Of Mine', Harry Styles has had two number ones with self-titled 2017 record and 2022's 'Harry’s House', while Niall Horan reached number one with his 2020 album 'Heartbreak Weather'.