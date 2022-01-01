Shania Twain to be honoured with Music Icon prize at People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain is set to receive the Music Icon honour at the upcoming People's Choice Awards.

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer will be bestowed with the honour at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 6 December.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named 'Music Icon,'" she said in a statement, reports Billboard. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

Shania will also perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new track, Waking Up Dreaming, during the ceremony.

She follows in the footsteps of Christina Aguilera, who was honoured with the inaugural Music Icon accolade last year.

The You’re Still the One singer joins previously announced People's Choice honorees - these include Lizzo, who will receive the People's Champion Award, and Ryan Reynolds, who will be given the People's Icon Award.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the awards show for the second consecutive year.