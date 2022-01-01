Sabrina Carpenter responds to Grammys snub

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to a fan comment about her exclusion from the Grammys.



The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday and the Can't Blame a Girl for Trying singer didn't appear as a nominee in any of the award show categories.



When a fan slammed The Recording Academy for its snub on Twitter, Sabrina addressed the situation.



"gayle but not sabrina carpenter? literally everything u need to know about the grammys," the fan wrote, referencing GAYLE's single ABCDEFU being nominated for Song of the Year.



Sabrina replied to the tweet, "No need to bring anyone down, her song is massive and shes (sic) so talented! i'm just lucky yall (sic) f**k w/ emails!"



Sabrina continued, "It's such a special album to me, awards or not, doesn't change the music. so grateful for the love and support you've all shown me. i just love singing lol."



The singer's album, Emails I Can't Send, dropped in July this year, debuting at number 23 on Billboard's Hot 200 album chart.



GAYLE later responded to Sabrina's tweet, writing, "Thank you for the support my love i appreciate you!! (also emails i can't send is the bestttt)."