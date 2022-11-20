Pink announces brand new album TRUSTFALL

Pink has announced a brand-new album.

The 43-year-old superstar is set to release her ninth studio album 'TRUSTFALL ' on February 17 2023 via RCA Records, in what will be her first record since 'Hurts 2B Human' in 2018.

The 'Get the Party Started' hitmaker released 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again earlier this month as the first single for the album, which was produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback and is also set to perform the song at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (20.11.22) as she pays tribute to late 'Grease' legend Dame Olivia Newton-John', who passed away in August at the age of 73 following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

News of the new album comes just weeks after the GRAMMY-Award-winning songstress announced a six-date UK stadium tour part of her Summer Carnival 2023.

The pop megastar kicks off the run with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 7 and June 8, followed by a pair of gigs at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on June 10 and June 11. #The 'So What' hitmaker will then play Birmingham's Villa Park on June

14, before headlining American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

Pre-order TRUSTFALL at https://pink.lnk.to/TRUSTFALL.

P!nk's Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates:

Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

For more information visit pinksummercarnival.com