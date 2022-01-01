NEWS Mariah kicks off festive season as 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' re-enters Top 40 Newsdesk Share with :





The Queen of Christmas is here…and we can finally get the festive season started.



The Official Charts Company can confirm that Mariah Carey returns to the Official Singles Chart Top 40 earlier than ever this week with her classic hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.



Originally issued in 1994, the track has now become a modern Christmas staple in the UK, appearing the dominate the Christmas Singles Chart each successive year.



As the track jumps 20 places to Number 36, it’s the earliest appearance for the song in the Top 40 ever, coming in on the 46th week of 2022 (chart published Friday 18 November). Previously, Mariah had re-entered during the 47th week in the years 2021 (26 Nov), 2020 (20 Nov) and 2017 (24 Nov).



Just outside the Top 40 we also see further signs that several more festive staples will make their way back into the Official Singles Chart; Wham!’s record-breaking Number 1 Last Christmas (42) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (92) could be the first of many...



All I Want For Christmas Is You reached Number 1 for the first time in its then-26 year chart history in 2020, and last year managed to peak at Number 3 during the final chart of 2021.



But so far, the coveted Official Christmas Number 1 spot has eluded Mariah – can 2022 be her year?